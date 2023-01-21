Special committee discusses implementation of anti-rape act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The meeting of the special committee of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 Friday discussed implementation status of the law, finalization and adoption of rules made under it.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq. The committee also discussed the future course for implementation of the law.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Section Officer Jawad Raza Sultan, Focal Person of the committee Usama Malik, officers of the Law Ministry and other members of Special committee constituted under section 15 of the said act.

Jawad Raza Sultan, Section Officer briefed the committee regarding the progress made so far on projects undertaken under the Act and responded to the queries, both legal and administrative, in connection therewith.

Succinctly stated that great progress has already been made under the leadership of Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akbar with regard to the projects under the Act. So far, all the provinces have worked with missionary zeal with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ICT taking the lead.

After due deliberations following decisions by the Special Committee were unanimously made, Special Committee recommended, discussed and adopted: Anti-Rape (Trial Procedure) Rules 2022, Anti Rape (Investigation) Rules 2022 and Anti-Rape (Crises Cell and Medico-Legal) Rules, 2022.

An awareness campaign for sensitization of relevant stakeholders all across Pakistan about on subject be commenced as soon as possible.

Urdu translation of all the rules made under this Act be expeditiously ensured. A thorough gap analysis be conducted on this Act and an implementation tracker for future project be accordingly tailored.