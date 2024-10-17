Open Menu

Special Committee Discusses KP House Islamabad Matters In Detail

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Special Committee of the Provincial Assembly, under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Munir Hussain Laghmani, convened its third meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the incident at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Muhammad Arif, Shafiullah Jan, Johar Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ahmed Kundi, Adnan Khan, and Muhammad Nisar, alongside representatives from the Home Department, Administration, Police, Communications and Works, and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal Utmankhail. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons, Humayun Khan, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Law Department would be approached to seek legal redress for the damages incurred at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

The committee chairperson, Munir Hussain Laghmani, emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad, should not be referred to as FATA House, as the ownership of the premises has shifted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government following the merger of the tribal districts.

He directed the relevant authorities to submit a clear and comprehensive documentary report on the ownership status of the property.

In addition, MPA Ahmed Kundi stressed the need for presenting financial data relating to damages occurred at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad, covering the period from October 5 to October 15.

The Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the committee that necessary legal documentation has been prepared in light of the Chief Minister's directives.

It is worth noting that this Special Committee was constituted under Rule 194 of the Provincial Assembly Procedure and Conduct of business Rules 1988, and this marks the third meeting of the committee formed to seek a report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House incident.

