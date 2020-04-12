ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Committee for the Affectees of Coronavirus will meet on Monday to discuss the report by the convener of the Sub-Committee and follow-up progress reports by the concerned departments on COVID-19.

As per the agenda, the committee would also discuss various issues including, transport to those tested negative, situation at Quarantine centers, Taftan border management, Afghan nationals' status, stranded Pakistanis status in various countries, speeding of testing of persons in Quarantine centers and numbers of flights arranged by the national flag carrier to bring back stranded Pakistanis back.