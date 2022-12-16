UrduPoint.com

Special Committee Formed To Monitor Lahore General Hospital Emergency Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has formed a high-powered effective committee to ensure proper supervision and monitoring of the emergency department of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to the hospital sources on Friday, Professor of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal will be the chairman of the committee while AMS (Admin) Dr Muhammad Iqbal and Nursing Superintendent Rubina Kausar will be members of the committee.

The principal PGMI said on the occasion that the committee was authorized to check the daily staff attendance, maintaining patients medical charts and the record of pharmacy. It is the Primary responsibility of health professionals to save lives of patients coming in emergency department by providing immediate medical assistance, he said.

Dr Al-Fareed said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, provision of free medical facilities should be ensured to the patients coming here for immediate medical assistance in case of critical situation for which any negligence would not be tolerated.

He directed the committee to monitor that no employee including DMS would leave the seat before handing over charge to the second shift. He said proper cleanliness at entry and exit points should also be confirmed without any exception as there would be no compromise on it. In the same way, the security staff should also be directed to perform their duties and treat the patients and their caregivers with good manners, he added.

He asserted that the medical field, apart from serving the ailing humanity was also best platform to fetch prayers from the patients and the emergency department was more important in this regard. He announced that the staff members who perform well would be appreciated by the hospital administration.

