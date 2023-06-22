Open Menu

Special Committee Formed To Streamline Arms License Issuance Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously formed a special committee to address the issuing of licenses in a more efficient manner.

The committee will be responsible for framing the Terms of Reference (ToR) and providing recommendations to the Federal government regarding the streamlining of the license issuance process.

The members of the committee included Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Mohsin Tawar, Junaid, and Minister for Narcotic Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti.

The motion to establish the committee was moved by Syed Ghulam Mustafa of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.

