Special Committee meets to discuss energy, gas sectors issues in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Special Committee headed by the Speaker Balochistan Assembly held here Thursday at the Ministry of Power Division.

The meeting was presided over by the Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said a statement issued here.

The committee was briefed about the energy and gas sector problems in Balochistan.

The Members Balochistan Assembly sought waiving off electricity bills till December 2022 keeping in view devastating floods that brought havoc in the province.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that they would address all these issues jointly while Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir assured that the recommendations of the representatives of Balochistan would be placed before the Prime Minister.

It was also decided that the minister for Power Division would visit Quetta to review all the electricity related issues.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notizai, Federal secretaries Power Division, Petroleum Division, Finance Division, the Chairman NEPRA, members Balochistan Assembly and provincial ministers, leader of the opposition in Balochistan Assembly, secretary Balochistan Energy Department and others concerned officials.