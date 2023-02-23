UrduPoint.com

Special Committee Meets To Discuss Energy, Gas Sectors Issues In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Special Committee meets to discuss energy, gas sectors issues in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Special Committee headed by the Speaker Balochistan Assembly held here Thursday at the Ministry of Power Division.

The meeting was presided over by the Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said a statement issued here.

The committee was briefed about the energy and gas sector problems in Balochistan.

The Members Balochistan Assembly sought waiving off electricity bills till December 2022 keeping in view devastating floods that brought havoc in the province.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that they would address all these issues jointly while Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir assured that the recommendations of the representatives of Balochistan would be placed before the Prime Minister.

It was also decided that the minister for Power Division would visit Quetta to review all the electricity related issues.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notizai, Federal secretaries Power Division, Petroleum Division, Finance Division, the Chairman NEPRA, members Balochistan Assembly and provincial ministers, leader of the opposition in Balochistan Assembly, secretary Balochistan Energy Department and others concerned officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Electricity Nepra Visit Khurram Dastgir Khan December Gas All Opposition

Recent Stories

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

9 minutes ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

28 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

4 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.