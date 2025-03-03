The Gender Mainstreaming Committee meeting convened at the Parliament House has called for fulfilling the quota regarding the representation of women within the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Gender Mainstreaming Committee meeting convened at the Parliament House has called for fulfilling the quota regarding the representation of women within the Federal government.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders and representatives from various sectors, focused on the statistic that women currently constitute only 6.8 percent of the total federal workforce, falling significantly short of the mandated 10 percent quota, and far behind the 33 percent objective.

The meeting chaired by Dr. Nafisa Shah was attended by Shahida Begum MNA, Aqeel Malik MNA, Syed Hussain Tariq MNA and Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan MNA and Senator Rubina Qaim Khani.

The Committee unanimously recommended that the Establishment Division develop a clear policy and action plan to ensure the implementation of the 10 percent quota at both national and provincial levels.

The women’s representation in government is not just a matter of equity; it is essential for effective governance and the development of policies that address the needs of all citizens,” said Dr.

Nafisa Shah, Chairperson of the Gender Mainstreaming Committee.

The Committee called for the establishment of a robust framework to monitor and evaluate the impact of PSDP initiatives on women, ensuring that their needs and perspectives are adequately addressed in development projects.

The Committee called for an effective mechanism at the Centre and in provinces to address out of 25 million out of school children most of whom are girls, which is among the highest in the world.

The Committee recommended that the education emergency focus on out of school children and gender disparity as key challenges to be resolved through whole of Pakistan approach.

The recommendations put forth during today’s meeting will be formally submitted to the appropriate government bodies for prompt action.