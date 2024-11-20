Open Menu

Special Committee On Human Trafficking To Check Implementation At Provincial, District Levels: Convener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Convener of the Special Committee on Human Trafficking and Member of Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar on Wednesday said the newly formed body would oversee the performance of provincial and district level institutions on implementation of prevention of trafficking and smuggling

She said the mandate of the committee was to develop effective policies and strategies to address the challenges of human trafficking (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM).

The Punjab Assembly on October 29 had formed a special committee following the unanimous adoption of a resolution during the Assembly session.

The committee comprises MPA Uzma Kardar and other MPAs including Asma Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Waqar Ahmed Cheema, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Tariq Subhani, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Adnan Afzal Chatha, Sarah Ahmad, Zarnab Sher, Chaudhry Ejaz, Asma Naz, and Khalid Mahmood Ranjha, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), lauding the initiative, said the step would eliminate TIP and ensure the protection of vulnerable populations.

The SSDO is fully committed to providing technical support and raising awareness for this mission in collaboration with the government institutions, he added.

He highlighted that the development reflected the Punjab government's dedication to protecting human rights and tackling the challenges posed by human trafficking.

