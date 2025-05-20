Open Menu

Special Committee Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Forces For Their Bravery In Face Of Indian Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Special Committee pays heartfelt tribute to forces for their bravery in face of Indian Aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The members of the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming on Tuesday opened the session with a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their bravery in the face of Indian Aggression, honoring the memory of the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chairperson of the Committee Dr. Nafisa Shah chaired the meeting, said a press release.

The Committee was informed while briefing on the tension between Pakistan and India escalated on 06th May, 2025 that forty civilians among that seven women and fifteen children lost their lives and 120 others sustained injuries including 10 women and 27 children in the said unprovoked aggression by the Indian forces.

Moreover, eleven personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded as informed by the Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior.

The prime minister was taking cognizance of the situation approved a compensation package for Shuhda and injured (both civilians and the armed forces personnel) and the Federal Government distributed Rs. 948 million for death and injured under the compensation package.

The Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (M/o NHSR&C) informed the Committee while giving briefing that the Ministry Established National Health Emergency Center (NHEC) on 8th May, 2025 at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in order to strengthen Health sector preparedness and response coordination with the following objectives to centralize coordination of health information from across the country.

He further informed that the NHEC directed all the hospitals in the capital region to remain alert 24/7 for prompt response in any emergency.

Expressing grave concern over India's recent unprovoked and blatant acts of aggression, including strikes targeting civilian areas in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in the martyrdom of civilians, including women and children, and the destruction of homes and places of worship.

Affirming that the recent escalation is not an isolated event but part of a sustained pattern of repression, state-sponsored demographic engineering, and systematic targeting of Kashmiri identity — with women and children bearing the brunt,

Condemning India's deliberate targeting of civilian populations, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and established norms governing inter-state relations.

Recognizing that such acts exacerbate the vulnerabilities of women and children in conflict zones, impeding their access to safety, education, and healthcare, and undermining their fundamental rights and dignity,

Affirming the necessity of immediate and decisive action to protect the rights of women and children, ensure accountability for violations, and promote inclusive dialogue in conflict resolution.

