Special Committee To Assess Losses Due To Violent Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Special committee to assess losses due to violent protests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has decided to constitute a five-member committee to assess losses due to violent protests after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The committee comprising experts from RDA Engineering Directorate, Town Municipal Committee, Metro Bus Authority and a consultant firm would prepare a report on the losses.

According to Deputy Director MBA, Shumaila Asrar, final approval of the committee would be taken from Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

The protesters had broken the glasses and CCTV cameras of Khatam-e-Nabuwat Metro Station and damaged the washrooms of the Committee Chowk Station. The protesters also looted nearly Rs 0.5 million from the ticketing booth of the Sixth Road station. The whole station and ticketing booths were destroyed. The protesters had set the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station on fire.

Metro Bus service on Saturday resumed operation in twin cities after a four-day suspension due to protests.

The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained suspended for four consecutive days after it was shut following the eruption of violent protests over the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

The service was suspended on May 9 after Shamshabad, 6th Road, and Faizabad metro stations were vandalized by the protesters.

The suspension of the metro bus service also caused over Rs 100 million in losses to the exchequer. More than 160,000 people travel in metro buses between the twin cities on a daily basis. The metro bus facility is a big relief for the working class, labourers, students, public servants and private employees who daily commute in Metro buses.

When Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, violent protests started in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the protesters vandalized public and private properties and installations, including Metro Bus Stations in the twin cities, causing inconvenience and difficulty to the public.

