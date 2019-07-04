UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Committee To Be Set Up For Extreme Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:06 PM

Special committee to be set up for extreme poor

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would establish a special committee which will be conducting weekly basis meetings to focus on orphans,widows,child labor,and extreme poor of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would establish a special committee which will be conducting weekly basis meetings to focus on orphans,widows,child labor,and extreme poor of the society.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said,"The committee should take the initiative in chalking out the standards to run orphanages and children homes, keeping in view the national and international standards of care.

Adding that the plight of street children, government, privately-owned orphanages and the community to join hands and define procedures to protect the orphans and street children from being exploited socially and sexually by concerned mafia.

She said to discourage child labor and enroll the street children in schools, their parents need to be socially mobilized and economically supported so that they pull out their children from street labor and send them to schools. The committee will be meeting regularly on weekly basis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to suspend VIP culture in ..

7 minutes ago

Five illegal gasoline agencies sealed in Chakwal

2 minutes ago

Monsoon spell to start from tomorrow:PMD

2 minutes ago

65 filtration plants faces power cut in Multan

6 minutes ago

Charsadda Road residents complain of load shedding ..

6 minutes ago

Law, order situation stable in Astore: DC

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.