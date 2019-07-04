Special committee to be set up for extreme poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would establish a special committee which will be conducting weekly basis meetings to focus on orphans,widows,child labor,and extreme poor of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would establish a special committee which will be conducting weekly basis meetings to focus on orphans,widows,child labor,and extreme poor of the society.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said,"The committee should take the initiative in chalking out the standards to run orphanages and children homes, keeping in view the national and international standards of care.

Adding that the plight of street children, government, privately-owned orphanages and the community to join hands and define procedures to protect the orphans and street children from being exploited socially and sexually by concerned mafia.

She said to discourage child labor and enroll the street children in schools, their parents need to be socially mobilized and economically supported so that they pull out their children from street labor and send them to schools. The committee will be meeting regularly on weekly basis.