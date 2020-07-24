Special committee to facilitate students with delivery of online education

The meeting of the special committee, constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the connectivity and taxation issues related to Telcos, Friday decided to finalize the relief package for students to facilitate the delivery of online education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The meeting of the special committee, constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the connectivity and taxation issues related to Telcos, Friday decided to finalize the relief package for students to facilitate the delivery of online education.

The meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood which was also attended by Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue, Minister for IT and Telecom, Secretary Ministry of IT, Additional Secretary Education Ministry, Chairman PTA, Chairman NADRA, CEO USF and Senior officers from the Education Ministry and Ministry of IT.

The committee deliberated on the connectivity issues which students are currently facing in their online classes during COVID-19.

The committee decided to finalize the relief package for students to facilitate the delivery of online education which is in line with concept of targeted relief.

Adviser on Finance assured that the government will positively look in to this proposal by the ministry of federal education.

The Committee also deliberated on the other issues faced by the telecom sector including the taxations issues and it was decided to resolve them as soon as possible including improve quality, access and affordability of services .

The Committee will submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister after incorporating views of all stakeholders.