Special committee to review water situation in Islamabad formed: Sheraz Kayani

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) A special committee has been formed to review water situation in Islamabad, said Raja Sheraz Kayani, opposition leader in Metropolitan.The UC-I chairman said this while talking to Online in Islamabad on Tuesday.He said the federal government has formed a special committee under the chair of Federal Minister Asad Umar and PM special Advisor for CDA Ali Awan.

The special committee will be responsible to take emergency measures to prevent potential water crisis in Islamabad during the upcoming summer season.The opposition leader in UC-I said the federal government will also take measures to ensure all 34 percent water share of Islamabad from Khanpur Dam, adding that so far Islamabad residents were being supplied 16 percent of water share from the dam.The UC-I chairman said they have also decided to get Rs350 million from the Capital Development Authority on immediate basis for the repair of tube wells in parts of the capital city.Metropolitan current Opposition leader Raja Sheraz Kayani said work on the establishment of model village has been started in Islamabad.

Regarding Master plan, he said TROs are part of CDA master plan.Regarding suspension of Mayor Islamabad, he said the mayor was suspended on the recommendations of local government. However, he is active in pursuing his official responsibilities after taking stay order from a court.

Raja Kayani further said the current mayor had left no option to demolish the beauty of the capital city.Kayani said the federal government was working to initiate water development projects to prevent water crisis situation during summer in Islamabad.

Initially, the CDA has agreed to release Rs350 million and the development has been made on the assurance of Asad Umar. In the initial phase, all existing tube wells will be repaired, adding that out of 194, 39 tube wells are out of order.As many as 22 million gallon water is being supplied from Simly Dam and 8 million from Khanpur Dam.

Islamabad has 34 percent water share in Khanpur dam and currently it is receiving 16 percent. In this regard, a water crisis control committee headed by federal ministry Asad Umar and Ali Awan.The UC-1 chairman said that the MCI had over Rs2 billion but the Islamabad mayor was not ready to spend the money on public welfare projects.

Following the situation, the current government tried to remove the mayor and their efforts remained fruitful. He [the mayor] has so far secured his seat on a stay order, he added.The chairman said that the CDA's work on the preparation of master plan is in progress; adding that to beautify the capital city model villages will be established in Bari Imam, Malpur, Shah Allah Ditta and Saidpur.