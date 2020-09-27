UrduPoint.com
Special Committees Formed To Review Performance Of Departments

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Special committees formed to review performance of departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, special committees have been constituted, headed by provincial ministers, in order to review performance of departments.

These special committees will review the policy, budget, targets, initiatives and performance related issues besides matters pertaining to further improving performance and service delivery of the departments concerned. The principal secretary to the chief minister has issued notifications in this regard.

A committee, headed by senior provincial minister and comprising secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, additional/deputy secretary CM Office, head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members will review and submit its report about the performance of the five departments including Transport, Schools Education, Higher Education, Primary & Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Departments.

Similarly, a committee, headed by Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs and comprising Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG, Secretaries of Finance, P&D, Law and Prosecution departments, SSP Law & Order CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and others will review the performance of seven departments including Police, Home, Prisons, Prosecution, Law, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal and Cooperatives departments.

A committee, headed by Provincial Minister for Industries will conduct the performance audit of five departments including Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development, Mines & Minerals besides Labour & Human Resource departments. This committee will also review the performance audit of Environmental Protection and Energy departments. Additional Chief Secretary Services Economy, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit will be the part of this committee. The other Special Committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Finance will review the affairs of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, board of Revenue, Excise & Taxation, Communication & Works, Tourism and Archeology as well as Punjab Information Technology Departments.

This committee include Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members. Special Committee headed by Provincial Minister for Agriculture will review the performance of Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Irrigation, Forests and Wildlife & Fisheries departments. This Committee will consist of Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members.

