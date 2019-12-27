Special Communications Organization (SCO) appoints Usman Mukhtar as digital ambassador

Special Communications Organization (SCO), a telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Balitistan has appointed famous Director and Actor Usman Mukhtar as its Digital Ambassador

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Communications Organization (SCO), a telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Balitistan has appointed famous Director and Actor Usman Mukhtar as its Digital Ambassador.

In this regards, a meeting held here at SCO headquarter where Director General, Major General Ali Farhan, HI (M) and other concerned were also present.

On the occasion, DG SCO said that Telecom and mobile connectivity are vital for the sustainable socio-economic development. SCO is looking forward to connecting people in the remote areas of AJ&K and GB by accelerating the mobile connectivity growth and deepening the engagement with customers while driving a network and customer-centric strategy.

Usman Mukhtar will be engaged in various media activities and events to endorse and promote SCO's promotional activities in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, he added.