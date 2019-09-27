Special Congressional presents certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Kha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The US Congressman from New York Congressman Thomas Suozzi has presented a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

Congressman Suozzi had given the certificate at the residence of the prominent Pakistani-American community leader, Dr. Abid Sheikh said a press release received here from New York on Friday.

The Congressman also presented a Challenge Coin to the President. President Masood Khan thanked the Congressman for this gesture and said that he would cherish this precious gift from New York's constituents and Tom Suozzi, who is member of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress.

The President said he would use the Challenge Coin for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.