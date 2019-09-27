UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Congressional Presents Certificate Of Special Congressional Recognition To President Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sardar Masood Kha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

Special Congressional presents certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Kha

The US Congressman from New York Congressman Thomas Suozzi has presented a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The US Congressman from New York Congressman Thomas Suozzi has presented a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

Congressman Suozzi had given the certificate at the residence of the prominent Pakistani-American community leader, Dr. Abid Sheikh said a press release received here from New York on Friday.

The Congressman also presented a Challenge Coin to the President. President Masood Khan thanked the Congressman for this gesture and said that he would cherish this precious gift from New York's constituents and Tom Suozzi, who is member of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress.

The President said he would use the Challenge Coin for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Jammu New York Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Congress From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host Int'l Jr Squash C'ship in Novembe ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite seve ..

45 seconds ago

US urges India to immediately ease restrictions in ..

47 seconds ago

Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) de ..

49 seconds ago

Construction of two new Girls degree colleges in R ..

9 minutes ago

KP government removes Saiful Islam Managing Direct ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.