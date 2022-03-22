UrduPoint.com

Special Contingent Of Sindh Police To Participate In Pakistan Day Parade

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day parade

A special contingent of Sindh police will participate in Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad to be held March 23rd, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A special contingent of Sindh police will participate in Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad to be held March 23rd, 2021.

The Sindh Police contingent will be led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia Karachi Capt (Retd.) Faizan Ali, said a news release on Tuesday.

The contingent of Sindh Police consist of 371 personnel which include 182 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU), 131 personnel of Traffic Police and other districts of Karachi Range and 58 personnel of Rapid Response Force.

Whereas, the contingents of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Air Force, police, Airport Security Force and other paramilitary forces will participate in the parade to exhibit their professional drill skills.

