Special Contingent Of Sindh Police To Participate In Independence Day Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate in independence day parade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A special contingent of Sindh Police was going to participate in parade on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee celebration of Independence Day, to be held in Islamabad on August 14th, wherein, a large number of personnel from different law enforcement agencies would also take part.

On the directives of IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and under supervision of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood the contingent has reached Islamabad to excel its drill skills to commemorate the day with zeal & zest, said a news release on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special contingent of Sindh Police comprising 96 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) led by ASP Usman Ahmed Khan and ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar will participate in the parade.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said 75th Independence Day marks the historic occasion when the country finally broke the shackles of oppression and gained independence in the year 1947. Participation of Sindh Police's contingent in Diamond Jubilee celebrations is pride for entire Sindh Police.

