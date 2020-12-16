Special Coordination Center established to address minority issues :Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Special Coordination Center has been set up in Islamabad to address the issues related to minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Special Coordination Center has been set up in Islamabad to address the issues related to minorities.

Talking to visiting delegates and representatives of different schools of thought at his office, Ashrafi stated that complaints, which were received last month about issues of minorities have been resolved.

He said the Interfaith Harmony Councils would also be formed in the country to address minority issues.

Ashrafi said there was no space for forceful conversions and underage forceful marriages in islam.

He said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was protector of the Islamic Sections of the Constitution of Pakistan, Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of prophethood.

Earlier, while addressing seminary students at Jamia Masajid Marhaba, Ashrafi said all sections of the society including students of seminaries and school, colleges were united with Pakistan Army to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism.

He said that Pakistan defeated terrorist organizations after many sacrifices of the Pak-Army. Ashrafi said it was a historic act of the present government to associate registration of seminaries with ministry of education.

All the students either of schools, colleges or seminaries were Pakistanis.