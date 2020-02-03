Special Corona Unit setup at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) one suspect admitted Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesman

Special Corona unit has been setup at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) as a precautionary measures for providing specialized treatment to suspected patients The spokesperson on Monday informed that Corona Unit is an isolated unit which has been established to prevent possible spread of the virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Corona unit has been setup at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) as a precautionary measures for providing specialized treatment to suspected patients The spokesperson on Monday informed that Corona Unit is an isolated unit which has been established to prevent possible spread of the virus.

He said no one, including the media persons, would be allowed to enter into the unit while the hospital staff has directed to adopt extra precautionary measures.

Only a single suspected person has been admitted in the unit so far, however, his blood samples have been sent to National Institutes of Health for verification but presence of corona virus in not yet confirmed in the patient.

The patient was still admitted and is under observations, she informed.