Special Corona Vaccination Drive successfully underway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Corona Vaccination Drive is successfully underway across the district and mobile teams are inoculating vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited various areas of the city and examined the performance of mobile teams. District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed was also with him. They went to Jinnah Colony and Gulberg areas and inspected the presence of mobile teams in dispensaries and other static points. They also visited various streets in these areas and checked the working of mobile teams. On the occasion, the DC said that a total 578 mobile teams were administering Corona vaccine at people's doorsteps in the district.

He said that two mobile teams were deputed at each union council to administer vaccine to people. He said that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has set a target of vaccinating the 40% of the population over 18 years of age in the district which would be achieved till August 10. The DC said that the fourth wave of coronavirus was very dangerous and vaccination of people was the only way to control the virus. He directed the teams to make the vaccination campaign 100 percent successful. He also appealed to the citizens to administer vaccination as vaccination and compliance with the Standard Operating Prcedure (SOPs) was the only solution to ward off the coronavirus.