Special Corps Commanders' Conference On COVID-19 Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Special Corps Commanders' Conference on COVID-19 held

RAWALPINDi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Corps Commanders' Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on single point agenda with regards to COVID-19.

According to ISPR press release, Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Corps Headquarters.

Forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated army's readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic.

All available troops of Pakistan Army and it's medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.

"Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshAllah," COAS said.

