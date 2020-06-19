Special Correspondent Of Geo Rasool Dawar Tested Positive For COVID-19
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Correspondent of Geo news Peshawar Bureau Rasool Dawar tested positive of coronavirus.
The health of Rasool Dawar was not good for the last few days and had quarantined himself at his home.
He received positive test result from Islamabad Diagnostic Center on Friday.
The journalist had contracted the virus while performing his duties on regular basis.
He appealed Journalists community and friends to remember him in prayers for his early recovery.