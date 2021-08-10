UrduPoint.com

Special Council Set-up To Facilitate Around 6121 PWDs In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The government has established a Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) as a sole authority for issuance of disability certificates at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) level to ensure social benefits and other allied facilities to around 6121 male and female Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Capital.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issues special Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) with universal logo of disability only to holders of disability certificates.

As part of measures to ensure social benefits and other facilities being provided to disabled persons under Disabled Persons Employment and Rehabilitation Ordinance during last few years, Sehat Sahulat Cards are being issued to all PWDs while free medical treatment is also provided to PWDs and their dependents in government hospitals and dispensaries.

According to official information issued here on Tuesday, the other details of the schemes include 2 (two) per cent disability quota reserved for PWDs in employment which is being implemented, PWDs are given concession in air and rail fares, PWDs are allowed to appear in CSS examination in all groups and are entitled for import of duty free cars.

Moreover, the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are given individual financial assistance by the government and are provided vocational training facilities to make them self-reliant through skill development. Awareness campaigns are carried out in electronic media through Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The data of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Islamabad according to Population Census, 2017 obtained from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that of the total around 2.3088 million population, around 6121 are PWDs. Out of total PWDs in Islamabad, 3743 are male and 2378 are female PWDs.

