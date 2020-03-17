Special Counter Established At DC Office For Corona Patients In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:51 PM
A special counter has been established outside DC Office here to guide corona virus patients
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : A special counter has been established outside DC Office here to guide corona virus patients.
A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that officers, staff members andvisitors of DC Office can get their temperature checked at this counter in addition to getting guidance