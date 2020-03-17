UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Counter Established At DC Office For Corona Patients In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Special Counter established at DC Office for corona patients in Faisalabad

A special counter has been established outside DC Office here to guide corona virus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : A special counter has been established outside DC Office here to guide corona virus patients.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that officers, staff members andvisitors of DC Office can get their temperature checked at this counter in addition to getting guidance

Related Topics

Guide

Recent Stories

English Cricketer Alex Hales rejects Coronavirus r ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA Youth Council organises ‘Let’s innovate w ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo boosts its freighter summer schedule ..

11 minutes ago

Zulfi denies role in cross-border movement of pilg ..

8 minutes ago

Special prayers at Aiwan-e-Sadar to seek Almighty' ..

8 minutes ago

Funds of Rs 26 mln released for 7 colleges in Fais ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.