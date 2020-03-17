Special Counter established at DC Office for corona patients in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : A special counter has been established outside DC Office here to guide corona virus patients.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that officers, staff members andvisitors of DC Office can get their temperature checked at this counter in addition to getting guidance