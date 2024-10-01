Special Counter Establishes For License Of Rickshaw Drivers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a bid to regulate rickshaw driving in Rawalpindi, special measures have been introduced for obtaining rickshaw driver licenses.
Under the initiative, tests will be held every Sunday at Shehbaz Sharif Park, allowing aspiring rickshaw drivers to obtain their licenses more easily.
According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima, a separate counter has been established at each licensing center specifically for rickshaw driver learners.
All circle in-charges have been instructed to direct rickshaw drivers to their nearest licensing centers, ensuring that those currently driving without a license can take advantage of this new facility.
Last Sunday, licensing services were offered at Shehbaz Sharif Park throughout the day, resulting in several rickshaw drivers successfully obtaining their licenses.
CTO Fatima has urged DSP Licensing and other officials to ensure that all necessary support is being provided to streamline the licensing process.
