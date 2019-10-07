Special counter set up at Police Facilitation Centre for expats

A special counter has been set up in the newly-built Police Facilitation Centre Islamabad, F-6 area in order to ensure swift redressal of the overseas Pakistanis' issues of criminal nature.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A special counter has been set up in the newly-built Police Facilitation Centre Islamabad, F-6 area in order to ensure swift redressal of the overseas Pakistanis' issues of criminal nature.

The initiative was taken by the ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to establish a strong connectivity to resolve expats complaints on the issue, an official source told APP on Monday.

The move was the part of efforts made by the government to facilitate the expatriates, besides encouraging their investments in estate sector of the country, he added.

He said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will inaugurate the dedicated cell tomorrow (Tuesday).

In response to high number of land grabbing complaints lodged by Pakistani expatriates on Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and Call SarZameen App, he said the ministry had planned to set up the facility in police stations of ever city after its complete success in Islamabad.

The official said a comprehensive policy was being chalked out to resolve the property disputes of the overseas Pakistanis on fast-track as the overseas ministry had been receiving maximum number of complaints in that regard.

He said the ministry had forwarded the proposal to Ministry of Law and Justice for establishing fast track courts in the capital.

He said both the ministries were in constant contact and holding deliberations over the matter.

On special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said concerted efforts were being made to extend all possible facilities to expatriates and remove all hurdles in their way of making investment in diverse fields of the country.

The official said the special court would be designed on a pattern to ensure disposal of cases within a period of one month after admittance of petitions, adding the court would be established after necessary legislation having full constitutional cover.

Establishment of the fast-track court would be taken as a pilot project after which the similar courts would be set up in other cities, he added.

Last month, he said the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also directed all the District and Session Judges in Punjab to dispose of overseas Pakistanis cases, pending in various courts, within three months.

