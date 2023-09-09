Open Menu

Special Counter Set Up For Journalists At Dr Faisal Masood Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Special counter set up for journalists at Dr Faisal Masood Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A special counter has been set up in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for journalists here on Friday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Naeer Abbas, President PMA Dr Sikandar Warrriach and others were also present.

MS Dr Naeer Abbas said the special counter was set up in front of the emergency ward where all facilities, including outdoor ticket and provision of medicine, would be available for journalists and their families.

Dr Khawaja Sohail was appointed as a focal person to coordinate with journalists whilea representative of the journalist community would also present on the counterfor verification of journalists, he added.

