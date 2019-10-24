UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Court Adjourns Musharraf Treason Trial Till November 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:54 PM

Special Court adjourns Musharraf treason trial till November 19

The special court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of Constitution for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in country on November 3, 2007 on Thursday adjourned hearing without any proceedings till November 19 with the directions that no adjournment will further be given in the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The special court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of Constitution for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in country on November 3, 2007 on Thursday adjourned hearing without any proceedings till November 19 with the directions that no adjournment will further be given in the case.

A three-member bench of Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and comprising Justice Nazeer Akbar and Justice Shahid Kareem heard the case and summoned Secretary Interior in the next hearing.

During the course of proceedings, an application was submitted on behalf of Musharraf's counsel Raza Bashir for the deferment of the hearing due to his health.

According to the plea, Bashir is unable to appear in the court because of dengue fever. The plea was granted.

The previous hearing of the case on October 8 was also adjourned for the same reason on the lawyer's request.

The court, however, made it clear that this was the last opportunity and that a further delay would not be granted.

Justice Waqar Seth remarked that the government terminated the services of entire prosecution team in the case. He asked can the government terminate the services of the prosecution team in this way? He asked Prosecutor Dr Tariq Hassan if he had received any notification in this regard, to which the prosecutor responded that he hadn't received any notification but had heard a rumour. Tariq Hassan said that he sat all night preparing for this case.

Justice Nazeer Akbar directed the prosecutor to continue discharging his duties until he receives a notification.

The court summoned the interior secretary to explain under which law the prosecution team was detached from the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pervez Musharraf Dengue Article 6 Same October November All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Community, government engagement critical to ensur ..

39 minutes ago

Government becoming increasingly opaque

43 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister terms emergence of AJK , outcom ..

26 seconds ago

Attack on AJK to turn India into a graveyard of it ..

27 seconds ago

Punjab University declares LLB results

29 seconds ago

Six free parking stands set up in city Multan

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.