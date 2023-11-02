Open Menu

Special Court Allows Transfer Of Shah Mahmood Qureshi From Adiala Jail To PIMS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

The latest reports say that the court accepted the plea of the jail officials who confirmed that the PTI vice-chairman was not well.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued on Thursday allowed transfer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi from jail to a hospital due to his deteriorating health during the incarceration.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, experienced a decline in his health while in jail, prompting jail officials to seek court permission for his transfer to a hospital.

The officials requested that Mr. Qureshi be allowed to undergo various medical tests as advised by the jail doctor, and they deemed it necessary to move him to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In response to this request, the judge granted approval for Qureshi to be transferred to the hospital. Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been held in Adiala Jail in connection with the cipher case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Doctor From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

3 minutes ago
 IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

17 minutes ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

18 minutes ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

25 minutes ago
SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

46 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

1 hour ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

1 hour ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan