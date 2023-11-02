Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the court accepted the plea of the jail officials who confirmed that the PTI vice-chairman was not well.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued on Thursday allowed transfer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi from jail to a hospital due to his deteriorating health during the incarceration.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, experienced a decline in his health while in jail, prompting jail officials to seek court permission for his transfer to a hospital.

The officials requested that Mr. Qureshi be allowed to undergo various medical tests as advised by the jail doctor, and they deemed it necessary to move him to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In response to this request, the judge granted approval for Qureshi to be transferred to the hospital. Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been held in Adiala Jail in connection with the cipher case.