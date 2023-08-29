ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A special court on Tuesday approved the judicial remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till August 30, and directed him to produce before it tomorrow in cipher case registered under Official Secret Act.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had already sent former prime minister Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand on August 15, and summoned him on August 30, in personal capacity.

The court had issued directions to jail superintendent regarding the production of Imran Khan tomorrow.