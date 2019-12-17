UrduPoint.com
Special Court Awards Capital Punishment To Former President Pervez Musharraf In High Treason Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Special Court awards capital punishment to former President Pervez Musharraf in high treason case

The Special Court on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to former President Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case for "abrogating and subverting the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country onNovember 3, 2007

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Special Court on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to former President Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case for "abrogating and subverting the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country onNovember 3, 2007.

"A three-member bench of the Special Court, headed by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and comprising Sindh High Court judge Justice Nazar Akbar and Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim, announced the verdict.

