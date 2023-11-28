Special court decides for jail trial of PTI chairman in cipher case

The special court on Tuesday decided to hold jail trial of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case and instructed the administration of Adiala Jail for arrangements in this regard

Special Court Judge Abual Hassan Muhammad Zulqarnain, who heard the case against the PTI chairman under the Official Secrets Act, observed that the next hearing of the case would take place in an open court at the jail where anyone from public or media could come to witness the proceedings.

At the outset of hearing, an official of the Adiala Jail administration submitted a report to the judge and adopted the stance that the PTI chairman could not be brought from the jail to the court due to security issues.

He said the former prime minister was facing serious threats and a letter had been written to the police for deployment of extra force. The report of Islamabad Police was also attached with the report.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer, Salman Safdar Advocate, said that on November 23 the court had ordered to produce the PTI chairman and vice chairman before it, and it was the responsibility of the jail administration to comply with the instructions.

He also read out the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC), which said the jail trial was not a trial of open court. After issuance of the detailed order, the matter would be more clear, he added.

He said that the letter to the police was written by the jail superintendent. Whether he was the one to decide the threats to the PTI chairman, he asked and questioned why the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was not presented before the court.

On the occasion, Federal Investigation Agency's Prosecutor Zulifqar Naqvi raised the objection that the letter should not be read in the court as it was confidential.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that there were threats to the PTI chairman, but his client was also not produced. It was necessary to produce the accused before the court, he added.

The FIA prosecutor said that the jail administration had stated that there were threats to the life of accused as per the letter, and supporting documents of law enforcement agencies were also attached with it.

He said the IHC had also ordered to the trial court to conclude the trial within four weeks. The court could allow the entry of people keeping in view the capacity of the courtroom in jail.

The trial could be conducted in the jail after meeting all legal procedures, he added.

The prosecutor said the special court would have to decide whether to hold the trial in the jail or the Judicial Complex. The IHC did not declare the jail trial as illegal, he added.

After hearing arguments, the court declared to conduct trial of PTI chairman in the jail wherein everyone who wished to witness the proceedings would allowed to enter.

The court, in its written order, said that the Superintendent of Adiala Jail had presented its report which was based on the information shared by the Police, Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch.

It said that as per the report there were severe security threats to the life of PTI chairman. The court could not take the report as light as the PTI activists had already invaded the Judicial Complex in the past. The hearing in the Judicial Complex was neither safe for the PTI chairman nor for any other.

Keeping in view the circumstances, the court ordered for the jail trial of the accused. However, it would be an open trial wherein the defence lawyers and five family members of the each accused would be allowed to view the proceedings.