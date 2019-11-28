Special court directs Musharraf to record his statement till Dec 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A special court on Thursday set December 5 as the deadline for former president Pervez Musharraf to record his statements in high treason case.

The three-judge special court, headed by justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, resumed the hearing a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred it from announcing its verdict.

The special court was scheduled to deliver the verdict on Thursday in the absence of Pervez Musharraf.

During the hearing, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth asserted that it was only obligated to follow the Supreme Court's orders adding there would be no comment on IHC ruling on the issue.

The hearing was adjourned till December 5 with directives for Pervez Musharraf to record his statement before the next hearing.

The prosecution was also ordered to come fully prepared for the next hearing. The court stressed that no request for moretime would be entertained after the next hearing.

