Special Court Extends Till Sept 26 Judicial Remand Of Imran Khan, Qureshi In Cipher Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2023 | 11:03 AM

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

Imran Khan has been in detention since his conviction on August 5 in the Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) A special court, acting under the Official Secrets Act, has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi until September 26 in a case related to cipher.

Imran Khan has been in detention since his conviction on August 5 in the Toshakhana case.

Despite the Islamabad High Court overturning a previous three-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs100,000, which would have barred him from upcoming elections, Imran Khan remains incarcerated due to his arrest in the cipher case.

Last month, the FIA arrested the former prime minister under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the cipher case.

