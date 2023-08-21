Open Menu

Special Court Formed To Try Imran Khan, Others In Secrets Act Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 12:56 PM

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, is likely to be produced before the court regarding a cipher case linked to the same act.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) A specialized court on Monday was established in Islamabad to handle cases related to the Official Secrets Act.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, is anticipated to be produced before the court regarding a cipher case linked to the same act.

Judge Abual Hasnat, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, has been assigned to oversee cases stemming from the Official Secrets Act. All court proceedings will be conducted privately as mandated by the law.

This court's creation follows debates surrounding the approval of the Official Secrets Act by President Arif Alvi.

The legislation was given the go-ahead a few days prior to the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 7.

Both Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have been accused under this act for leveraging diplomatic cipher information for political advantages.

As per the FIR, both the PTI chairman and the former foreign minister disclosed classified document contents to unauthorized individuals, distorting facts "with hidden motives and personal benefits, thereby harming state security interests."

The PTI politician was arrested on August 19 in connection with the case, while a case against Khan was lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on August 15, invoking Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Same Federal Investigation Agency August FIR All From Anti Terrorism Court Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

13 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

58 minutes ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

1 hour ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

1 hour ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan