Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, is likely to be produced before the court regarding a cipher case linked to the same act.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) A specialized court on Monday was established in Islamabad to handle cases related to the Official Secrets Act.

Judge Abual Hasnat, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, has been assigned to oversee cases stemming from the Official Secrets Act. All court proceedings will be conducted privately as mandated by the law.

This court's creation follows debates surrounding the approval of the Official Secrets Act by President Arif Alvi.

The legislation was given the go-ahead a few days prior to the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 7.

Both Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have been accused under this act for leveraging diplomatic cipher information for political advantages.

As per the FIR, both the PTI chairman and the former foreign minister disclosed classified document contents to unauthorized individuals, distorting facts "with hidden motives and personal benefits, thereby harming state security interests."

The PTI politician was arrested on August 19 in connection with the case, while a case against Khan was lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on August 15, invoking Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.