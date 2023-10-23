Open Menu

Special Court Indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi In Cipher Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

The hearing has taken place at Adiala Jail, where Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain has delivered the verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has formally charged the chairman and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the cipher case.

The proceedings occurred at Adiala Jail, where Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain delivered the verdict. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PTI chairman, and vice-chairman, have entered pleas of not guilty.

The PTI chairman and former foreign minister have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since their arrests earlier this year. In the previous hearing, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain ordered the distribution of copies of the charge sheet to the defense counsel.

The cipher case revolves around a diplomatic document that purportedly disappeared from the PTI chief's possession. The PTI claims that this document contained a threat from the United States aimed at removing the party chairman from the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail United States From Court

Recent Stories

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

2 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

10 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

10 hours ago
Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

13 hours ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan