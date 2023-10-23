Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The hearing has taken place at Adiala Jail, where Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain has delivered the verdict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, has formally charged the chairman and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the cipher case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PTI chairman, and vice-chairman, have entered pleas of not guilty.

The PTI chairman and former foreign minister have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since their arrests earlier this year. In the previous hearing, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain ordered the distribution of copies of the charge sheet to the defense counsel.

The cipher case revolves around a diplomatic document that purportedly disappeared from the PTI chief's possession. The PTI claims that this document contained a threat from the United States aimed at removing the party chairman from the position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.