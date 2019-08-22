Special Court nominates Raza Bashir as defence counsel in Musharraf treason case

The special court constituted to trial former president Pervez Musharraf under high treason act for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on Thursday nominated Advocate Raza Bashir as the defence counsel in the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The special court constituted to trial former president Pervez Musharraf under high treason act for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on Thursday nominated Advocate Raza Bashir as the defence counsel in the case.

According to details, the Ministry of Law and Justice recommended 14 advocates to defend the former president, in line with Section 9 of the Criminal Law Special Court Act 1976.

The special court's three-judge bench, led by Justice Tahira Safdar, decided on Bashir's name.

The court also asked the ministry to issue a notification assigning Raza Bashir to the case within three days.

The nomination was necessary as Musharraf's own counsel cannot appear in his absentia.

Hearing of the case was adjourned till August 28.