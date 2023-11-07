Special court records statements of three witnesses in cipher case

The Special Court of the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday recorded the statements of three witnesses against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in the cipher case

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adalia Jail.

PTI leaders' lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Taimur and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and special prosecutors Shah Khawar, Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi and Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyers conducted cross-examination of the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court summoned three more witnesses and adjourned the hearing till November 10.