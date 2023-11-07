Open Menu

Special Court Records Statements Of Three Witnesses In Cipher Case

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Special court records statements of three witnesses in cipher case

The Special Court of the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday recorded the statements of three witnesses against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in the cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Special Court of the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday recorded the statements of three witnesses against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in the cipher case.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adalia Jail.

PTI leaders' lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Taimur and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and special prosecutors Shah Khawar, Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi and Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyers conducted cross-examination of the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court summoned three more witnesses and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers November Court

Recent Stories

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hass ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was buried with full ..

9 minutes ago
 PPP only driving force to guide country towards ma ..

PPP only driving force to guide country towards matchless progress: Gilani

2 minutes ago
 Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World ..

Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World Polio Day

2 minutes ago
 NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

2 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in 55 days

2 minutes ago
 NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to d ..

NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to deteriorating air quality amid ..

2 minutes ago
Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in ..

Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in 60 days

7 minutes ago
 Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to count ..

Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to counter congo virus threat

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for ..

Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for grabs

7 minutes ago
 SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelo ..

SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelor's degree admission

2 minutes ago
 CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failu ..

CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failure in price control

2 minutes ago
 Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan