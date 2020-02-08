Special Court rejects three pleas in narcotics case against Rana Sana Ullah

(@fidahassanain)

The court has rejected one plea of the ANF prosecutor for daily hearing of the case and two applications of Rana Sana Ullah regarding access to footage claimed by Minister for State Shehryar Afridi and return of the vehicle taken from him by the state officials.

Special Judge Shakir Hassan took up the applications regarding investigation into 15 kilogram heroin allegedly recovered from the custody of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

During the proceedings, ANF prosecutor moved the application and asked it for daily hearing of the case and the lawyers of Rana Sana Ullah filed two applications; one for access to footage as per the statement of Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi and the second about his vehicle that was taken by the ANF officials.

However, the court turned down all these applications, summoned the former law minister for his indictment and adjourned the hearing until March 07.

Talking to the reporters, Rana Sana Ullah said that he fought for justice and hoped for justice.

“We won’t let PTI and its leader escape from the lie they spoke about the footage,” said Rana Sana Ullah. “They are not escaping from that lie but we’ll not let them go,” he reiterated his stance while talking to the reporters outside the court premises.

His team of lawyers is actively seeking access to the footage as claimed by Shehryar Afridi, he added.