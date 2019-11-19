Special Court reserves verdict in Musharraf treason trial

Special Court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf under high treason act for abrogating and subverting the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case which would be announced on November 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf under high treason act for abrogating and subverting the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case which would be announced on November 28.

A three-member Special Court bench, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and comprised Justice Shahid Kareem and Justice Nazeer Akbar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Waqar Seth asked whether the court permission was sought before removing the prosecution team.

Deputy Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti responded that head of the prosecution team Akram Sheikh had tendered his resignation after assuming a portfolio in government.

Justice Waqar Seth asked where Musharraf's lawyer was? The special court registrar informed the court that the lawyer had gone to perform Umrah.

Upon this Justice Seth said the former president's lawyer had been given a third chance to submit his arguments.

The interior secretary also appeared before the court today.

Justice Shahid Karim told deputy attorney general Sajid Bhatti that the court had summoned the interior secretary today, so he should let him speak.

Justice Nazar Akbar said the attorney general's office had no role in this case. The court then removed the deputy attorney general from the rostrum.

Justice Seth said the prosecution team had submitted their written arguments which was enough for the court.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned, after which the court said the verdict in the case would be announced on November 28.

Additionally, the court said Musharraf's counsel Raza Bashir could submit written arguments by November 26.