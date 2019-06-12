A special court, constituted to try former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, on Wednesday rejected his plea for adjournment of case and also revoked his right of defence due to his repeated non-appearance before it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A special court , constituted to try former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, on Wednesday rejected his plea for adjournment of case and also revoked his right of defence due to his repeated non-appearance before it.

A three-member special court headed by Justice Tahira Safdar and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Karim heard the case moved by the Federal government seeking Pervez Musharraf's trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for subverting and abrogating the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 03, 2007.

During the course of proceedings, Salman Safdar, counsel for Pervez Musharraf submitted another plea to adjourn the case, saying his client was fighting for his life.

He said Pervez Musharraf was not physically or mentally capable of returning to the country. He was rapidly losing weight, and was using a wheelchair as he was unable to walk.

The counsel said it was embarrassing for him to seek adjournments repeatedly and pleaded the court to give one more chance so that Musharraf could appear in the court himself.

He said his client was having heart chemotherapy due to which his health had deteriorated.

Justice Tahira Safdar remarked that the Supreme Court had given a verdict. To which the lawyer responded that he was aware of that and requested the court that his plea be accepted on the basis of compassion.

The court asked the lawyer to read the verdict, in which the Supreme Court had directed the special court to proceed with the trial and in case the former president surrendered and appeared before it, he would be entitled to record his statement.

The Supreme Court in its decision further stated that if Pervez Musharraf failed to appear, being a PO (proclaimed offender), the special court was empowered to proceed against him even in his absence under Section 9 of the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973.

Dr Tariq Hassan, counsel for the prosecution, said the court had given Musharraf the chance to record his statement through a video link.

Justice Nazar Akbar asked if he wanted confirmation about Musharraf's health, which the lawyer denied.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the court would look at whether or not to approve the request to adjourn the case. The prosecutor's lawyer opposed the adjournment.

The court then rejected Musharraf's plea to postpone the case and adjourned the hearing till June 27.