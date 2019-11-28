UrduPoint.com
Special Court (SC) Directs Pervez Musharraf To Record His Statement Till Dec 05 In High Treason Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:57 PM

Special Court (SC) directs Pervez Musharraf to record his statement till Dec 05 in high treason case

Special Court (SC) has directed former president Pervez Musharraf to record his statement till December 5 in high treason case.High treason case against Pervez Musharraf came up for hearing before SC Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Special Court (SC) has directed former president Pervez Musharraf to record his statement till December 5 in high treason case.High treason case against Pervez Musharraf came up for hearing before SC Thursday.The SC expressed annoyance over not filing written reply.The law officer took the plea they have filed petition seeking acquittal of Pervez Musharraf.Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth remarked during the hearing of the case " we will offer no comments on high court decision.

You have not read our orders.Justice Shahid Karim remarked " we are bound to only Supreme Court orders.

The court while adjourning the hearing of the case till December 5 directed that prosecution team should appear before it with full preparations and after it no adjournment will be given.

Pervez Musharraf can record his statement any day before December.It is pertinent to mention here that SC was going to announce reserved judgment in respect of high treason case today but a day before Islamabad High Court while accepting government plea barred the SC from announcing the judgment against the former president.

