Special Court Summons PTI Chairman In Cipher Case On Nov 28

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Special court summons PTI chairman in cipher case on Nov 28

The special court on Thursday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman on November 28 in the cipher case registered under the Officials Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The special court on Thursday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and vice chairman on November 28 in the cipher case registered under the Officials Secrets Act.

Special Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case at the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

During course of hearing, the defence lawyers produced the copy of the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order regarding the termination of jail trial.

The court observed that the trial would be proceeded from the position of August 29, and instructed the officials of Adiala Jail to produce the two accused before it on November 28.

The court then adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned that the IHC had set aside all the notifications pertaining to the jail trial held during August 29 to November 15.

