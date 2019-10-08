Special Court to hear Musharraf treason trial on daily basis from Oct 24

The Special Court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 03, 2007 on Tuesday decided to hear the case on daily basis from October 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Special Court constituted to trial former President Pervez Musharraf for abrogating and subverting constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 03, 2007 on Tuesday decided to hear the case on daily basis from October 24.

Earlier today, the Federal government appointed Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth as head of the three-member bench after retirement of Justice Tahira S�fdar.

At the outset of hearing, an application was submitted on behalf of Musharraf's counsel Raza Bashir for deferment of the hearing due to his health.

According to the plea, Bashir is suffering from dengue and is under treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The plea was granted.

The Special Court has decided to hear the case on a daily basis from October 24 while the court will hear the case on Saturday as well normally which is off day in the courts of the country.

The court also directed all parties to submit their written arguments before next hearing of the case.