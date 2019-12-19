UrduPoint.com
Special Court To Issue Detailed Verdict On Musharraf’s Death Sentence

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:29 PM

Special Court to issue detailed verdict on Musharraf’s death sentence

The court registrar says that the copy of the verdict would not be given to the media; it would be given only to Musharraf’s lawyers.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) The Special Court who declared former military ruler Pervez Musharraf as “traitor” and sentenced him death under Article 6 of the Constitution in high treason case, will issue detailed judgment here on Thursday.

A three-member Special bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court will issue the detailed judgment.

The Special Court’s registrar said that the verdict would be given to Pervez Musharraf’s lawyers and not be given to media.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was granted death sentence by the Special bench in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007, removing judges and putting them behind bars.

The bench gave split-decision with the ration of 2:1 as one judge opposed death sentence to the former military chief.

Pakistan military showed strong reaction on the verdict of the Special Court against the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, saying that “Musharraf can’t be traitor as he fought wars for Pakistan,”. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the decision was not in accordance with the law as Musharraf was not heard by the Special Court. “There is anger and anguish among the armed forces due to the verdict against Pervez Musharraf,” said the released issued by the DG ISPR.

