Special Court's Verdict Against Musharraf, Void Of Humanity: ISPR DG

Thu 19th December 2019

Special Court's verdict against Musharraf, void of humanity: ISPR DG

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday termed the Special Court's verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf "void of humanity, religion and civilized values".

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday termed the Special Court's verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf "void of humanity, religion and civilized values".

The today's verdict, especially the words used in the written order transgressed "humanity, religion, culture and any other values," he said while addressing a news conference after a detailed judgment was issued by the Special Court, sentencing the former president in a high treason case.

Following the short verdict on December 17, he said the ISPR had issued a swift statement, saying the "decision given by the Special Court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by the rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces." The ISPR DG said the Pakistan Army had expressed its apprehensions, which stood true after the release of detailed judgment.

