Special desk established for journalists in Passport Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Passport Office Faisalabad has established a special desk to facilitate the journalists and their relatives for obtaining passports.

In this connection, a memorandum of understandings was also inked between Assistant Director (AD) Passport and Faisalabad Press Club.

AD Passport Khalid Chaudhry and Joint Secretary Press Club Muhammad Zafran Sarwar signed the agreement under which passport issuance process would be completed on priority basis for journalist community and their family members, a spokesman of Faisalabad Press Club said on Thursday.