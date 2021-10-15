UrduPoint.com

Special Desk For Vaccination Of 12-18 Year Age Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:06 PM

Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age group

The district administration has geared up the process of COVID-19 vaccination in all centers of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has geared up the process of COVID-19 vaccination in all centers of the provincial capital.

A special 'Dedicated Desk' at each vaccination centre had been set up to cover and register the citizens of the age group of 12 to 18 years so that process of citizens' vaccination could be completed in Lahore within stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umir Sher Chattha instructed all assistant commissioners to personally visit the recently established dedicated desks at vaccination centres.

Moreover, it has also been decided on the direction of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that every Saturday will be observed as "Vaccination Day" in all educational institutes of the city to improve vaccination of school children.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit All

Recent Stories

Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal ..

Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal weapons recovered from a drug ..

47 seconds ago
 AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughta ..

AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughtai

48 seconds ago
 US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alab ..

US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alabama on Saturday - Navy

50 seconds ago
 Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Particip ..

Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Participation in Moscow Talks on Afgha ..

52 seconds ago
 12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

4 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

Petrol pumps fined for measuring less

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.