Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age group

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has geared up the process of COVID-19 vaccination in all centers of the provincial capital.

A special 'Dedicated Desk' at each vaccination centre had been set up to cover and register the citizens of the age group of 12 to 18 years so that process of citizens' vaccination could be completed in Lahore within stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umir Sher Chattha instructed all assistant commissioners to personally visit the recently established dedicated desks at vaccination centres.

Moreover, it has also been decided on the direction of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that every Saturday will be observed as "Vaccination Day" in all educational institutes of the city to improve vaccination of school children.