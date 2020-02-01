Special desk of NADRA set up for overseas Pakistanis

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has set up a special facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) office at the Club Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has set up a special facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) office at the Club Road here.

The desk would provide assistance to the overseas Pakistanis in getting the computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The Nadra team installed the equipment at the OPC office on Saturday in consultation with OPC Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi and launched its test run. The desk would be formally inaugurated in the next few days.

The OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi have lauded Nadra over establishment of the facilitation desk at the OPC office.